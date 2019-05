Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stand-up comedian and Television- host Pat McGann talks gardening, nature, vacation, and his upcoming shows. Traveling to well over sixty cities, McGann is finally home enjoying time with his family and ready to hit the stage as he performs at Zanies in Chicago, May 31st- June 2nd and Rosemont June 5th- June 8th.

For more information about tickets visit www.chicago.zanies.com/