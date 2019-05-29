Lunchbreak: Shrimp Scampi

Fr. Leo Patalinghug, Priest, Chef, TV & Radio Personality, Speaker and Best Selling Author of newest book, Saving the Family

For more information on recipes and his new book:

https://fatherleofeeds.com/

Recipe:

Shrimp Scampi

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp butter

¼ cup shallots, chopped

1 lb shrimp, peeled, deveined

3 clove garlic, chopped

1 cup sauvignon blanc wine, your favorite brand

2 cups cream

 

 2 tsp salt

1 tsp white pepper

1 Tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

½ lb linguine, cooked (reserve 1 cup pasta water before draining)

½ cup grated Parmesan

Directions:

  1. Melt butter in large pan over medium heat.
  2. Add shallots and cook for 3 minutes.
  3. Add shrimp and cook until shrimp is pink and firm and the tail turns red, stirring frequently.
  4. Remove shrimp and reserve for later.
  5. Add garlic, wine, cream, salt and pepper and simmer until thickened.
  6. Add parsley, shrimp and linguine and toss to coat. If the sauce is too thick, add a few tablespoons of the reserved pasta water to thin to desired consistency.
  7. Remove from heat and plate. Finish with grated Parmesan.

 Beer Shrimp Scampi

Ingredients:

4 Tbsp butter cut into cubes

1 lb shrimp, peeled, deveined

1 cup flour

1 tsp corn starch

1 Tbsp salt

2 tsp black pepper

 

 3 cloves garlic, minced

1 12 oz can beer

2 tsp old bay or creole seasoning

1 ½ Tbsp chives or parsley, chopped

2 cups rice, cooked

 

Directions:

  1. Melt half of the butter in medium pan over medium heat.
  2. Mix flour, corn starch, salt and pepper in small bowl.
  3. Toss shrimp with flour mixture until completely covered, shake off excess then add to the pan.
  4. Cook shrimp until pink and firm then remove from the pan and reserve for later.
  5. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute stirring frequently.
  6. Add beer and seafood seasoning and scrape any caramelized food from the bottom of the pan to with a whisk or a spoon release more flavor. Simmer until slightly reduced, about 5 minutes.
  7. Turn off heat and add shrimp, chives and remaining butter.
  8. Mix sauce until the butter is incorporated. Serve over rice.

 

