Lunchbreak: Shrimp Scampi
Fr. Leo Patalinghug, Priest, Chef, TV & Radio Personality, Speaker and Best Selling Author of newest book, Saving the Family
For more information on recipes and his new book:
Recipe:
Shrimp Scampi
Ingredients:
|1 Tbsp butter
¼ cup shallots, chopped
1 lb shrimp, peeled, deveined
3 clove garlic, chopped
1 cup sauvignon blanc wine, your favorite brand
2 cups cream
|2 tsp salt
1 tsp white pepper
1 Tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
½ lb linguine, cooked (reserve 1 cup pasta water before draining)
½ cup grated Parmesan
Directions:
- Melt butter in large pan over medium heat.
- Add shallots and cook for 3 minutes.
- Add shrimp and cook until shrimp is pink and firm and the tail turns red, stirring frequently.
- Remove shrimp and reserve for later.
- Add garlic, wine, cream, salt and pepper and simmer until thickened.
- Add parsley, shrimp and linguine and toss to coat. If the sauce is too thick, add a few tablespoons of the reserved pasta water to thin to desired consistency.
- Remove from heat and plate. Finish with grated Parmesan.
Beer Shrimp Scampi
Ingredients:
|4 Tbsp butter cut into cubes
1 lb shrimp, peeled, deveined
1 cup flour
1 tsp corn starch
1 Tbsp salt
2 tsp black pepper
|3 cloves garlic, minced
1 12 oz can beer
2 tsp old bay or creole seasoning
1 ½ Tbsp chives or parsley, chopped
2 cups rice, cooked
Directions:
- Melt half of the butter in medium pan over medium heat.
- Mix flour, corn starch, salt and pepper in small bowl.
- Toss shrimp with flour mixture until completely covered, shake off excess then add to the pan.
- Cook shrimp until pink and firm then remove from the pan and reserve for later.
- Add garlic and cook for 1 minute stirring frequently.
- Add beer and seafood seasoning and scrape any caramelized food from the bottom of the pan to with a whisk or a spoon release more flavor. Simmer until slightly reduced, about 5 minutes.
- Turn off heat and add shrimp, chives and remaining butter.
- Mix sauce until the butter is incorporated. Serve over rice.