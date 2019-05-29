× Latest rains boost rivers once again – bring us close to a record May total for Chicago

Rivers are on the rise after the latest rainfall that ranged from around a half-inch to over 2-inches across the Chicago area. Chicago’s official observation site at O’Hare International Airport registered 0.71-inch the past 24-hour, brnging the month’s total to 8.04-inches, just 0.17-inch shy of the all-time May record set just last year. Greatest 24-hour totals were observed in LaSalle County with 2.01-inches at Streator and Ottawa and 2.00-inches at Sheridan.

Flood Warnings are up at Shirland on the Pecatonica River, Bolingbrook on the East Branch of the DuPage River, Algonquin, Montgomery and Dayton on the Fox River, Ottawa and LaSalle on the Illinois River, Shorewood on the DuPage River and Shelby, Dunns Bridge and Kouts on the Kankakee River. Flood Advisories are in effect on several other rivers closing-in on bankfull or “action” levels.

Rivers in Flood or under an Advisory are denoted in green on the headlined map.

Following is the latest River Summary and Flood Forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast office: