IL lawmakers move on as session wraps up

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois lawmakers have three days left to pass Governor J.B. Pritzker’s “think big” agenda and other measures. Those measures include a budget.

The legislature signed off on Pritzker’s plan to ask voters to change the state constitution authorizing a graduated income tax system, which was approved by party-line vote in both chambers. Voters will weigh in during the November 2020 election.

The House advanced a controversial bill expanding abortion rights. This measure repeals the Illinois Abortion Law of 1975 that sets spousal consent and criminal penalties for doctors who perform abortions. It also repeals Illinois’ partial birth abortion ban. The bill now moves to the Senate.

The House followed the Senate signing off on a bill that would expand voting opportunities for people jailed before trial. That is on its way to the governor's desk.

Lawmakers still plan to tackle expanding gambling. The governor is counting on raising $212 million from legalizing sports betting. But others want new casinos and seats at existing casinos.

There is also a push for legalizing marijuana.The plan for that may be changing. Initially, adults were going to be allowed to grow it at home, but law enforcement and other groups had issues with that.

Then there’s the capital plan. The governor wants to spend $41.5 billion on infrastructure and improvements to state schools. To pay for this, he is proposing massive new taxes on gasoline, liquor, video streaming, parking and more.

Republicans says the legislature is pounding Illinoisans with massive new taxes. But Democrats say the state is paying off debt and making crucial investments.

"Taxes. Taxes. And make taxes. Sums it up," said Republican Rep. David McSweeney. "And as far as the major issues are concerned we have left is the budget, that will rely on tax increases. That will try on spending. We have a capital bill, they’re talking about doubling the gas tax. We also have marijuana as a potential issues, those are the major issues we’re facing."

"We’re gonna be taking about the dollars that we’re putting into the Medicaid programs, we’re gonna be talking about the dollars to help rebuild our social service infrastructures in our community. We’re gonna be talking about increased money to the school funding formula so that our young people can be educated, we gonna be talking about paying down our backlog of bills, making our pension payments — all the things the other side wants us to do, we’re actually doing it," said Democrat Rep. Will Davis.