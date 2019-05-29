FeedonThis: The Chicago Sports Exchange features an interesting Bears’ topic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - On Wednesday, he discussed his main goal in the NFL: To be the best at his position in the history of the league.

Some believe that goal is achievable for Khalil Mack, who is arguably the best outside linebacker in the game now, and could make a run at Lawrence Taylor for the All-Time title. Others might disagree, respecting the Bears linebacker's talent, but doubt he can reach a Taylor level.

What do Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman think?

Find out by watching the latest edition of "Chicago Sports Exchange" from Wednesday's Sports Feed, which is part of #FeedonThis from the show, in the video above.

Speaking of the Bears, can Mitchell Trubisky make significant progress in 2019?

Jarrett and Josh discuss the quarterback in the video above.

The White Sox had a viral video thanks to a team employee and her ill-fated first pitch on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

See the social media reaction in Social Fodder by clicking on the video above.