Dr. Lauren Streicher is back with this week’s health headlines

Dr. Lauren Streicher is a professor at Northwestern University Medical School and is a practicing physician. Dr. Streicher discusses the health headlines for this week:

Benzodiazepines, anti-anxiety drugs like valium and xanax, are linked to early pregnancy miscarriage risks. The good news is that there are no birth defects; however, there is a 10% increase in miscarriages.

One-third of gonorrhea and chlamydia infections are missed during routine screenings. Thus, the FDA has approved two new screenings to test the other areas where gonorrhea and chlamydia hide.

Research proves that 100% fruit juice is as unhealthy as soda.

A recent study links pets to higher Irritable Bowel Syndrome risk for owners.

For more information on this week's health headlines, visit https.//drstreicher.com.