Chicago airports add antimicrobial trays to security lines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two Chicago airports are adding antimicrobial trays in security lines to reduce bacteria that grows on them.

Midway International Airport received the trays earlier this month and O'Hare International Airport will receive them in mid-June.

The trays are treated with an additive that makes it harder for microorganisms to grow and reproduce. According to the Chicago Tribune, the company that makes the trays, Microban, does not promise that the additive will prevent travelers from getting sick.

Microban said the additive was successful in testing, but did not give details on what type of bacteria it prevents.

The city's airports will not pay more for the new trays because they are covered by an existing contract, the Tribune reports.