Blind singer with autism gets golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent

This is what talent shows are all about.

From the moment 22-year-old Kodi Lee walked onto the stage on Tuesday night’s “America’s Got Talent,” you knew something special was about to happen. And even knowing that he was going to be great, he STILL blew me away.

Kodi is blind and has autism. He was guided on stage by his mother. Mom says they discovered their son loved music early on his life. He would listen to it and his eyes would get big and he would just start singing.

After a brief introduction to the judges, Kodi walked over to the piano and did something judge Simon Cowell said he would remember for the rest of his life.

Grab some tissues and watch this: