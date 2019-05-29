Around Town visits Waterlemon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Waterlemon, whose name is a fun play-on-words that nods to the often-jumbled way toddlers pronounce certain multi-syllable tongue twisters, is a one-of-a-kind concept store. It includes a boutique featuring carefully curated children’s clothes and accessories, toys, party décor and gifts for the entire family. There is also a café where the coffee is always fresh and the fare always delicious, and of course, an inspiring play space perfectly suited for children aged 0-5. The café seating area and play space are also available for private parties on weekends, offering parents a clean, stylish, intimate setting for up to 45 guests.

Waterlemon:

25 S. La Grange Rd. Unit A

La Grange, IL 60525

waterlemonkids.com