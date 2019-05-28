× Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7PM CDT for central Illinois including Ford, Livingston and Iroquois Counties

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Central Illinois A small part of northwestern Indiana Northeastern Missouri Illinois Counties in the Watch include Livingston, Ford and Iroquois * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from NOON until 700 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely SUMMARY...A small cluster of severe storms in northeastern Missouri could persist through the afternoon while moving eastward along a surface front into Illinois. Other thunderstorm development is also expected along the front farther east in Illinois. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 40 statute miles north and south of a line from 60 miles west of Quincy IL to 5 miles east southeast of Danville IL. Latest Weather Radar Mosaic...