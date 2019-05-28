Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7PM CDT for central Illinois including Ford, Livingston and Iroquois Counties

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Central Illinois
     A small part of northwestern Indiana
     Northeastern Missouri

     Illinois Counties in the Watch include 
     Livingston, Ford and Iroquois

   * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and 
     evening from NOON until 700 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events
       to 2 inches in diameter possible
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely



   SUMMARY...A small cluster of severe storms in northeastern Missouri
   could persist through the afternoon while moving eastward along a
   surface front into Illinois.  Other thunderstorm development is also
   expected along the front farther east in Illinois.  Large hail and
   damaging winds will be the main threats.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 40
   statute miles north and south of a line from 60 miles west of Quincy
   IL to 5 miles east southeast of Danville IL.

   Latest Weather Radar Mosaic...
