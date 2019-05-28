Ready to take your relationship to the “next level?” Love McPherson says you should answer these 6 questions first.

6 THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW BEFORE TAKING YOUR RELATIONSHIP TO THE NEXT LEVEL
Unmet expectations are enemy #1 to any relationship. Communication is key! You should
already know the answers to these 6 questions before taking your relationship to the next
level.
#1. KNOW YOUR BOUNDARIES
What’s inappropriate? Is it considered cheating or inappropriate if you have lunch with a
friend without telling your mate, secretly text an exe, feel an emotional connection with
someone or is it limited to the physical?
#2. KNOW YOUR MATE’S FEARS
Know if past hurts have caused trust issues, jealousy issues, or insecurities?
#3. KNOW YOUR MATE’S SPENDING HABITS
Is your mate impulsive, frugal, a saver or a flasher? If contemplating marriage, you’re your
mate’s credit scores and if your mate has any serious debt issues.
#4. KNOW HOW YOUR MATE DEFINES LOYALTY
Does your mate expect you to keep their illegal secrets or only small lies? Do they expect
you to suck it up when their behavior is hurting you, themselves and others? Do they
expect you to continue giving 100% when they’re offering only 25% at best?
#5. KNOW IF YOUR CORE VALUES ALIGN
If this is leading to marriage, there should be meeting of the minds around work/life
balance, having kids, parenting styles, extended and blended family boundaries, career
moves and long-term goals.
#6. KNOW YOUR MATE’S EMOTIONAL NEEDS
Study your mate. What are your mate’s greatest emotional needs: Purpose, Significance,
Growth, Physical Touch, Affirmation, or Acts of Service?
For more relationship advice or to arrange a counseling session, you can find Love McPherson on social media or online at LoveMcPherson.com .