Ready to take your relationship to the “next level?” Love McPherson says you should answer these 6 questions first.

6 THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW BEFORE TAKING YOUR RELATIONSHIP TO THE NEXT LEVEL

Unmet expectations are enemy #1 to any relationship. Communication is key! You should

already know the answers to these 6 questions before taking your relationship to the next

level.

#1. KNOW YOUR BOUNDARIES

What’s inappropriate? Is it considered cheating or inappropriate if you have lunch with a

friend without telling your mate, secretly text an exe, feel an emotional connection with

someone or is it limited to the physical?

#2. KNOW YOUR MATE’S FEARS

Know if past hurts have caused trust issues, jealousy issues, or insecurities?

#3. KNOW YOUR MATE’S SPENDING HABITS

Is your mate impulsive, frugal, a saver or a flasher? If contemplating marriage, you’re your

mate’s credit scores and if your mate has any serious debt issues.

#4. KNOW HOW YOUR MATE DEFINES LOYALTY

Does your mate expect you to keep their illegal secrets or only small lies? Do they expect

you to suck it up when their behavior is hurting you, themselves and others? Do they

expect you to continue giving 100% when they’re offering only 25% at best?

#5. KNOW IF YOUR CORE VALUES ALIGN

If this is leading to marriage, there should be meeting of the minds around work/life

balance, having kids, parenting styles, extended and blended family boundaries, career

moves and long-term goals.

#6. KNOW YOUR MATE’S EMOTIONAL NEEDS

Study your mate. What are your mate’s greatest emotional needs: Purpose, Significance,

Growth, Physical Touch, Affirmation, or Acts of Service?

For more relationship advice or to arrange a counseling session, you can find Love McPherson on social media or online at LoveMcPherson.com .