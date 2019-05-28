21-year-old man fatally shot by police after officers tried to arrest him

CHICAGO — A 21-year-old man was fatally shot by police in South Chicago after officers said he displayed a handgun while they were trying to arrest him for a homicide.

Police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said the Chicago Police Department’s fugitive team was attempting to take a murder suspect from a May 14 homicide into custody on the 8100 block of South Chappel Avenue around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

During the arrest, the 21-year-old man displayed a gun and was then shot by police. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he later died.

Family members identified the man as 21-year-old Curtis Stagger. His mother said she got a call from a family member while she was at work saying her son had been shot by police.

The officer involved will be place on 30 day administrative duty while the investigation continues.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.

Officers conducting a continuing investigation were fired upon by a suspect in the 8100 blk of CHAPPEL. Officers returned fire but at this time, we have no reports of anyone struck. A person of interest and weapon was recovered. pic.twitter.com/T2ZXLVpim4 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 28, 2019