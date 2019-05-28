Memorial held for Chicago firefighter Juan Bucio

Posted 12:25 PM, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 12:31PM, May 28, 2019

(CHICAGO) It has now been one year since the death of Chicago Firefighter Juan Bucio.

The department marked the one year anniversary of Bucio’s death during a memorial dedication at Canalport River Park Tuesday morning.

A bell was rung once after Bucio’s name was read out loud.

Afterward, his brother Chicago firefighter Isaac Bucio, and his sister, Chicago police officer Maria Bucio, tossed a wreath of red and white flowers onto the river.

Family members and friends also tossed flowers into the water.

Bucio had jumped into the Chicago River during a search and rescue before he became distressed and sank into the water.

An autopsy ruled his death was an accident caused by a rare heart condition and depletion of his air tank.

”His spirit always and forever will have a place in our hearts,” said Chicago Fire Commissioner Richard C. Ford II.

After the memorial the Fire Department unveiled a scuba dog sculpture with Bucio’s name on it.

The statue is of a dog wearing a wet suit, scuba mask, tank, and fins.

Bucio’s name is on the wet suit, and his badge number is on the dog’s badge.

Bucio joined the Fire Department in 2004, and he became a member of the dive team in 2007.

