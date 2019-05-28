× Man killed in Arlington Heights paddle boat accident identified

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A man has died after a paddle-boating accident in the northwest suburbs.

Residents called 911 around 3:30 p.m. Monday to report that a paddle boat had flipped over in the 4000 block of North Terramere Drive.

Police said a 44-year-old man, another adult and two young children were in the lake but made it to shore. CPR was conducted on the 44-year-old by witnesses until first responders arrived to the scene. He was transported to Northwest Community Hospital, where he later died.

The medical examiner has identified him as David Fournier of Huntley.

The other adult and two children did not require hospitalization.

Police said no foul play is suspected.