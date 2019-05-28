Lunchbreak: Sticky Ribs

Posted 12:22 PM, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 01:35PM, May 28, 2019

Emilio Gonzalez

Noyane at Conrad Chicago

101 E. Erie St.

Chicago, IL 60611

http://www.noyane.com

Recipe:

STICKY RIBS

 Ingredients:

2 Slabs Baby Back Ribs

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup apple cider Vinegar

3 Tbsp Togarashi seasoning

1/4 cup kosher salt

Steps:

  1. Pre-Heat Oven to 325F.
  2. Rub/season togarashi and salt on to the Ribs, and place in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes while you prepare the rest of the items.
  3. Next place water and vinegar in a Sheet tray/pan with a rack over it.
  4. Place Ribs on the rack and place them in the 325F oven for 1 hour and 30minutes.
  5. Let Ribs rest before cutting.
  6. Once the ribs have cooled down. (You can cook the ribs ahead of time and place in the refrigerator for future use)
  7. Cut the ribs and Crisp/char on a grill.
  8. Toss with Sticky Rib Sauce and Sprinkle with sesame seeds and sliced scallions.
  9. Serve & Enjoy.

Sticky Rib Glaze

2 Cups – Steins Cane Syrup

1/2 Cup – Mirin

1/4 Cup – Sambal

2 ea – Lime Juice

2 Tbsp – Rice Wine Vinegar

1 Whole Orange – Juiced

1/4 cup Chopped Lemon Grass

Steps:

  1. Place Cane Syrup and Mirin in a small pot over low heat (for about 3 minutes).
  2. Whisk in the rest of the ingredients, and cook for another 3 minutes.
  3. Take the pot off of the heat and let it sit for 10 minutes at room temperature.
  4. Strain Sauce.
  5. Enjoy.
