Lunchbreak: Sticky Ribs
Emilio Gonzalez
Noyane at Conrad Chicago
101 E. Erie St.
Chicago, IL 60611
Recipe:
STICKY RIBS
Ingredients:
2 Slabs Baby Back Ribs
1/2 cup water
1/2 cup apple cider Vinegar
3 Tbsp Togarashi seasoning
1/4 cup kosher salt
Steps:
- Pre-Heat Oven to 325F.
- Rub/season togarashi and salt on to the Ribs, and place in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes while you prepare the rest of the items.
- Next place water and vinegar in a Sheet tray/pan with a rack over it.
- Place Ribs on the rack and place them in the 325F oven for 1 hour and 30minutes.
- Let Ribs rest before cutting.
- Once the ribs have cooled down. (You can cook the ribs ahead of time and place in the refrigerator for future use)
- Cut the ribs and Crisp/char on a grill.
- Toss with Sticky Rib Sauce and Sprinkle with sesame seeds and sliced scallions.
- Serve & Enjoy.
Sticky Rib Glaze
2 Cups – Steins Cane Syrup
1/2 Cup – Mirin
1/4 Cup – Sambal
2 ea – Lime Juice
2 Tbsp – Rice Wine Vinegar
1 Whole Orange – Juiced
1/4 cup Chopped Lemon Grass
Steps:
- Place Cane Syrup and Mirin in a small pot over low heat (for about 3 minutes).
- Whisk in the rest of the ingredients, and cook for another 3 minutes.
- Take the pot off of the heat and let it sit for 10 minutes at room temperature.
- Strain Sauce.
- Enjoy.