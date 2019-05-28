Mariano’s founder’s brother found stabbed to death in Schaumburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Police in northwest suburban Schaumburg said a man found dead inside his home over the weekend was the brother of Mariano’s founder Bob Mariano.

Joseph Mariano, 64, was found stabbed to death in a home on the 200 block of Dublin Lane just after midnight on Sunday.

Police were performing a well-being check when they found his body.

Mariano was a former Arlington Heights police officer and juvenile detective.

Anyone with information about his death is asked to call police.