Mariano’s founder’s brother found stabbed to death in Schaumburg

Posted 4:45 PM, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 04:50PM, May 28, 2019

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Police in northwest suburban Schaumburg said a man found dead inside his home over the weekend was the brother of Mariano’s founder Bob Mariano.

Joseph Mariano, 64, was found stabbed to death in a home on the 200 block of Dublin Lane just after midnight on Sunday.

Police were performing a well-being check when they found his body.

Mariano was a former Arlington Heights police officer and juvenile detective.

Anyone with information about his death is asked to call police.

