Flooding a concern as more storms head toward Chicago-area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A cluster of showers and storms moving east through northwest Illinois is expected to reach the greater Chicago-area Thursday afternoon. The area most at risk is south of Interstate 80.

The biggest issue, however, will be the potential for heavy downpours and flooding Tuesday night. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for counties west of Interstate 39, and WGN's Weather Team predicts Chicago will be included in that watch later.

The heaviest rain is expected after 9 p.m. with a potential washout for the rest of the night. Some storms could kick of warnings for winds and hail, but flooding looks to be the biggest issue in areas mainly west and south of Cook County.

For the latest weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.