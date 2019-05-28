× Flash Flood Watch remains in effect tonight and Wednesday morning

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern Illinois, including La Salle, Lee, Livingston, Ogle, and Winnebago Counties (dark-green-shaded counties on the headlined map) * Through Wednesday morning * Showers and thunderstorms are expected to spread over the watch area by late evening and these storms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall rates of 1 to 1.5 inches per hour. * Runoff from this heavy rainfall on already saturated ground may result in areas of flash flooding, along with additional rises on area rivers. Latest Weather Radar Mosaic...