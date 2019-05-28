Flash Flood Watch remains in effect tonight and Wednesday morning

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT 
  THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

  The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of northern Illinois, including 
  La Salle, Lee,   Livingston, Ogle, and 
  Winnebago Counties (dark-green-shaded 
  counties on the headlined map)

* Through Wednesday morning

* Showers and thunderstorms are expected to spread over the watch
  area by late evening and these storms will be capable of
  producing heavy rainfall rates of 1 to 1.5 inches per hour.

* Runoff from this heavy rainfall on already saturated ground
  may result in areas of flash flooding, along with additional
  rises on area rivers.
  Latest Weather Radar Mosaic...
