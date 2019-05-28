Flash Flood Watch remains in effect tonight and Wednesday morning
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT
THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of northern Illinois, including
La Salle, Lee, Livingston, Ogle, and
Winnebago Counties (dark-green-shaded
counties on the headlined map)
* Through Wednesday morning
* Showers and thunderstorms are expected to spread over the watch
area by late evening and these storms will be capable of
producing heavy rainfall rates of 1 to 1.5 inches per hour.
* Runoff from this heavy rainfall on already saturated ground
may result in areas of flash flooding, along with additional
rises on area rivers.
Latest Weather Radar Mosaic...