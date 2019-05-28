× Flash Flood Watch for western Illinois including Winnebago, Lee, Ogle, Livingston and LaSalle Counties this evening/tonight through Wednesday morning – could be expanded farther east into Chicago area – strong storms possible

Another round of the seemingly endless series of showers and thunderstorms is expected to spread east out of the central plains crossing the Mississippi River into northern Illinois this evening/overnight tonight. A Flash Flood Watch (dark-green-shaded area on the headlined map) is in place for this time period into Wednesday morning across western Illinois that may be adjusted farther east as more information becomes available.

A cold front will be positioned to the south of our area today – then move back north as a warm front tonight, as low pressure intensifies in western Iowa. A broad area of showers and thunderstorms, some possibly severe will develop over Iowa this afternoon, then move east eventually reaching our area later tonight.

The western portion of the Chicago area has been placed in the Slight Risk for severe storms tonight (yellow-shaded area on the severe weather outlook map below). Flood-producing downpours may also occur here, and the entire Chicago area is under a Slight Risk for Excessive flood-producing rains tonight into Wednesday morning (yellow-shaded area on the Excessive Rainfall outlook map below).

Severe Weather outlook map today/tonight…

Excessive Rainfall outlook map today/tonight…