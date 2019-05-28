Flash Flood Watch expanded to include additional counties in northeast Illinois

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT
THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...
The National Weather Service in
Chicago has expanded the
* Flash Flood Watch to include
portions of northern Illinois,
including DeKalb, Ford, Grundy,
Iroquois, Kankakee, Kendall,
and Will Counties (dark-green-shaded
on the highlighted map).
* Through Wednesday morning
* Showers and thunderstorms are expected to spread over the watch
area by mid evening and these storms will be capable of
producing heavy rainfall rates of 1 to 1.5 inches per hour.
* Runoff from this heavy rainfall on already saturated ground
may result in areas of flash flooding, along with additional
rises on area rivers.