Flash Flood Watch expanded to include additional counties in northeast Illinois

Posted 7:42 PM, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 07:44PM, May 28, 2019 
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT 
  THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

The National Weather Service in 
  Chicago has expanded the

* Flash Flood Watch to include 
  portions of northern Illinois,
  including DeKalb, Ford, Grundy, 
  Iroquois, Kankakee, Kendall,
  and Will Counties (dark-green-shaded 
  on the highlighted map).

* Through Wednesday morning

* Showers and thunderstorms are expected to spread over the watch
  area by mid evening and these storms will be capable of
  producing heavy rainfall rates of 1 to 1.5 inches per hour.

* Runoff from this heavy rainfall on already saturated ground
  may result in areas of flash flooding, along with additional
  rises on area rivers.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.