Flash Flood Watch expanded to include additional counties in northeast Illinois

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... The National Weather Service in Chicago has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of northern Illinois, including DeKalb, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Kendall, and Will Counties (dark-green-shaded on the highlighted map). * Through Wednesday morning * Showers and thunderstorms are expected to spread over the watch area by mid evening and these storms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall rates of 1 to 1.5 inches per hour. * Runoff from this heavy rainfall on already saturated ground may result in areas of flash flooding, along with additional rises on area rivers.