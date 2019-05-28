× Chicago officer fired after asking teen for sex in return for impounded car

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer who allegedly asked a 17-year-old girl for sex in return for getting her mother’s impounded car released by the city has been fired.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the city’s police board agreed with Superintendent Eddie Johnson’s recommendation to fire Officer Darius Alexander in a 9-0 vote after hearing conversations secretly recorded by the teen that confirmed Alexander was soliciting her and a friend for sex.

In firing Alexander, the board criticized the police department for taking more than six years to bring disciplinary charges against Alexander.

According to the Tribune, Alexander and his partner pulled over a car, containing the teen girl and three others, in May 2012. Two males inside the car were charged with drug offenses, which were later dismissed. The car was impounded and the girl and 18-year-old female were taken to the police station.

The teen says Alexander approached her at the station and offered to help get the car released from the pound. He than allegedly put his phone number in her cellphone. The two exchanged 47 texts as well as phone calls that night, the Police Board said, and Alexander “came on to Ms. Doe in a sexual fashion.”

Alexander claimed he met with the teen the next day, his day off, in a bid to learn the identity of the dealers who had sold the drugs to the two males. He alleged he had “played” the teen by falsely promising to help get the car out of the pound.

Alexander’s partner cast doubt on his claim, testifying he had never pursued a police matter on his day off and would not undertake his own investigation without first notifying his sergeant.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi called the delay “inexcusable and indefensible” and said the department has implemented a comprehensive electronic case management system that will speed the process up by allowing supervisors to monitor such investigations in real time.