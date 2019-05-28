Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for overnight

Posted 9:02 PM, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 09:05PM, May 28, 2019

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 1AM CDT for the following Chicago-area counties south of Interstate-80…(blue-shaded area on the headlined map)…

Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, LaSalle and Livingston counties in Illinois

Benton, Jasper and Newton Counties in Indiana

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Northeast Illinois
     Northwest Indiana

   * Effective this Tuesday night and Wednesday morning from 850 PM
     until 100 AM CDT.



   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events
       to 2 inches in diameter possible
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely
     A tornado or two possible

   SUMMARY...A fast-moving line of thunderstorms will track across the
   watch area, posing a risk of locally damaging wind gusts and some
   hail.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 35
   statute miles north and south of a line from 45 miles southwest of
   Marseilles IL to 25 miles south of Valparaiso IN.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.