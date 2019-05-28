× Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for overnight

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 1AM CDT for the following Chicago-area counties south of Interstate-80…(blue-shaded area on the headlined map)…

Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, LaSalle and Livingston counties in Illinois

Benton, Jasper and Newton Counties in Indiana

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northeast Illinois Northwest Indiana * Effective this Tuesday night and Wednesday morning from 850 PM until 100 AM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...A fast-moving line of thunderstorms will track across the watch area, posing a risk of locally damaging wind gusts and some hail. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 35 statute miles north and south of a line from 45 miles southwest of Marseilles IL to 25 miles south of Valparaiso IN.