Three tornados have been confirmed as part of the Memorial Day storms that blew through Illinois and Indiana Monday.

The National Weather Service issued a statement Tuesday saying all three tornados were EF-0. One confirmed in Dyer, Indiana, one in Plattville, Illinois and one in Paw Paw, Illinois.

The NWS said it continues to “assess photos, video, radar and other data from the storms… and additional information will be provided as details are finalized.”

