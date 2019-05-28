An atmospheric “battle” between record heat in the Southeast and cool temps in the West keeps storms erupting from Texas to the Mid-Atlantic; blocking aloft has pattern locked in for now—though rains to turn off for a day amid sunshine Friday

Posted 11:23 PM, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 11:24PM, May 28, 2019
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.