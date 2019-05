× Heavy rains/potential flooding expected across the Chicago area overnight

As the wide band of showers and thunderstorms spreads east over our area this evening, there will be an enhanced threat of flood-producing downpours in some of the stronger storms. “Training” of storms (storms forming and repeatedly tracking over the same locations) could also give high rainfall totals. Rainfall totals may easily exceed an inch in many areas and some locations in northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana could record over 3-inches.

Following is a recently -issued Mesoscale heavy rainfall discussion that includes our area…

MESOSCALE PRECIPITATION DISCUSSION 0325 NWS WEATHER PREDICTION CENTER COLLEGE PARK MD 840 PM EDT TUE MAY 28 2019 AREAS AFFECTED......SOUTHEAST NE...NORTHEAST KS...NORTHERN MO...SOUTHERN IA...NORTHERN AND CENTRAL IL... CONCERNING...HEAVY RAINFALL...FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE VALID until 1138PM CDT SUMMARY...ADDITIONAL FLASH FLOODING WILL CONTINUE THIS EVENING AS CONVECTIVE CLUSTERS, INCLUDING SUPERCELLS, BECOME MORE WIDESPREAD. HOURLY RAINFALL RATES BETWEEN 1 AND 2 INCHES ARE LIKELY, WITH EMBEDDED HEAVIER RATES UNDERNEATH THE STRONGEST CELLS. RAINFALL TOTALS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES ARE ANTICIPATED IN SCATTERED AREAS THROUGH 11:30PM CDT. DISCUSSION...UNSEASONABLY ROBUST UPPER LEVEL FORCING, OWING TO A SHORTWAVE APPROACHING FROM THE CENTRAL PLAINS ALONG WITH RIGHT-ENTRANCE REGION UPPER JET FORCING VIA THE 250 MB JET STREAK OVER THE UPPER MIDWEST-UPPER GREAT LAKES REGION, COMBINED WITH A TYPICAL WARM SEASON THERMODYNAMIC ENVIRONMENT WILL CONTINUE TO SUPPORT UPSCALE GROWTH OF CONVECTION WITH AN ELEVATED FLASH FLOOD THREAT THROUGH THE EVENING HOURS. MUCAPES BETWEEN 1000-2000+ J/KG ACROSS THE OUTLOOK AREA, ALONG WITH PW VALUES NEAR 1.75", WILL MAINTAIN THE POTENTIAL FOR 2+ INCH/HR RAINFALL RATES. MOREOVER, SOUTH-SOUTHWEST LOW-LEVEL INFLOW OF 35-40 KTS WILL VEER MORE SOUTHWESTERLY THIS EVENING, ALIGNING NEARLY PARALLEL TO THE MEAN 850-300 MB FLOW. THIS WILL LIKELY INCREASE THE UPWIND PROPAGATION POTENTIAL WITH TIME, THEREBY ENHANCING THE THREAT FOR CELL BACK-BUILDING AND TRAINING. FLASH FLOODING WILL BECOME INCREASINGLY LIKELY AS THE EVENING PROGRESSES, GIVEN THE UPSCALE GROWTH AND VIGOR OF THE CONVECTION, ALONG WITH THE WET ANTECEDENT SOILS. THREE HOURLY FLASH FLOOD GUIDANCE (FFG) ACROSS MUCH OF THE OUTLOOK AREA IS BETWEEN 1-1.5 INCHES, WITH AREAS LESS THAN AN INCH. MOST HIGH-RES CAM GUIDANCE INDICATE POCKETS OF 3-5 INCH TOTALS THROUGH THE MPD OUTLOOK PERIOD.