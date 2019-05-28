× 2 Chicago area groups will join award winning performers at this year’s Gospel Fest

The 34th annual Chicago Gospel Music Festival gets underway this weekend. The free admission festival will take place May 31 and June 1 in Millennium Park and the Chicago Cultural Center. New this year, a partnership with The Stellar Awards on June 1 will feature local and national Stellar Award nominated artists celebrating the genre’s roots in Chicago as the home of modern gospel music.

Local artists, VJ McCoy and Worship Experience and Stars of Heaven wowwed judges at the "ChicagoMade" Gospel Music A & R auditions earlier this year... both winning a spot on stage during the festival.

The Gospel Music Festival will be held at the Chicago Cultural Center (78 E. Washington St.) from noon to 4 p.m. and in Millennium Park from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 1, and will continue in Millennium Park (201 E. Randolph St.) on Saturday, June 1, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with music beginning at noon. Stellar Award nominated artists on the Jay Pritzker Pavilion stage in Millennium Park will perform from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 1.

For the complete schedule, visit ChicagoGospelMusicFestival.us