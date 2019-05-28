1 fatally shot, 2 injured on 606 trail in Logan Square

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting on a popular Chicago trail on the Northwest Side.

The shooting happened just after midnight Monday along the 606 trail near North Monticello in Logan Square.

According to police, two men and one woman were walking along the trail when they were approached by three armed men who asked their gang affiliation. The gunmen displayed weapons and opened fire.

A 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner has identified the victim as Alejandro Aguado.

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the stomach and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. A 20-year-old man was shot in the backside and transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

Police are searching for the gunman. No one is in custody.

Chicago police says neither the man killed or two other victims are known to authorities.

The 606 Trail was closed at the time of the shooting, but people are not prevented from gaining access.

This shooting caps off a violent holiday weekend, despite the deployment of 1200 additional officers. As of Monday morning, seven people are dead and 34 others have been shot and wounded throughout Chicago over Memorial Day weekend.