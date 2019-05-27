Update on Chicago area Hydrologic river stage/Flood forecasts

Posted 7:34 PM, May 27, 2019, by , Updated at 08:13PM, May 27, 2019

The majority of rivers across the Chicago area continued a slow fall this Monday morning, but along with the severe storms additional 1 to as much as 3 inches of rain fell at some locations today.  As a result flood warnings are continued or forecast for the Fox River at Algonquin (moderate), Montgomery, and Dayton,  the Illinois River at Ottawa and LaSalle (moderate), the Pecatonica River at Shirland (moderate) and the Kankakee River at Shelby.

Flood Advisories for rivers running near bankfull or at action levels are in effect on the Illinois River at Morris, the DuPage River at Plainfield, the Rock River at Rockton, Byron, Dixon and Latham Park, and the East Branch of the DuPage River at Bolingbrook.

River segments in Flood or under an Advisory are shown in green on the headlined map.

Following are the latest river stages/flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service:

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast



North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    11.97  07 AM Mon  -0.53

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     5.81  06 AM Mon   0.11
Gurnee                 7.0     5.27  06 AM Mon   0.11
Lincolnshire          12.5     9.38  07 AM Mon   0.10
Des Plaines           15.0    11.01  07 AM Mon  -0.17
River Forest          16.0     7.59  07 AM Mon  -0.27
Riverside              7.5     3.91  07 AM Mon  -0.23

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5     9.39  06 AM Mon   0.10 MODERATE
Montgomery            13.0    13.40  02 PM Mon        MINOR
Dayton                12.0     9.83  07 AM Mon  -0.07 MINOR

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    15.65  07 AM Mon  -0.21 ADVISORY

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     8.11  07 AM Mon  -0.16



Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     7.48  07 AM Mon  -0.20 ADVISORY
Shorewood              6.5     3.09  07 AM Mon  -0.17

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     7.17  06 AM Mon  -0.32
Foresman              18.0    13.14  07 AM Mon  -0.16
Chebanse              16.0     8.05  07 AM Mon  -0.49
Iroquois              18.0    13.00  07 AM Mon  -0.24

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0    12.05  07 AM Mon   3.82

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     9.08  07 AM Mon  -0.02
Kouts                 11.0     9.82  07 AM Mon  -0.02
Shelby                 9.0    10.24  07 AM Mon  -0.03 MINOR
Momence                5.0     3.87  07 AM Mon  -0.07
Wilmington             6.5     3.55  07 AM Mon  -0.20



Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     3.39  06 AM Mon  -0.15

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     2.70  07 AM Mon  -0.14

Munster (H            12.0     6.28  07 AM Mon  -0.27
South Holland         16.5     6.79  07 AM Mon  -0.45

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     3.68  07 AM Mon  -0.46

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     5.31  07 AM Mon  -0.40
Leonore               16.0     8.73  07 AM Mon  -0.99

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     9.25  07 AM Mon  -0.99 ADVISORY
Ottawa               463.0   460.83  06 AM Mon  -0.40 MINOR
La Salle              20.0    23.97  07 AM Mon  -0.53 MODERATE

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     4.50  07 AM Mon  -0.19

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0        M  M              M
Perryville            12.0     9.19  06 AM Mon  -0.76

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    11.68  07 AM Mon   0.39 MODERATE

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     7.85  06 AM Mon  -0.06 ADVISORY
Latham Park           9.0        M  M              M  ADVISORY
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0     2.89  07 AM Mon  -0.20
Byron                 13.0    11.01  07 AM Mon  -0.44 ADVISORY
Dixon                 16.0    13.00  06 AM Mon  -0.35 ADVISORY
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.