× Update on Chicago area Hydrologic river stage/Flood forecasts

The majority of rivers across the Chicago area continued a slow fall this Monday morning, but along with the severe storms additional 1 to as much as 3 inches of rain fell at some locations today. As a result flood warnings are continued or forecast for the Fox River at Algonquin (moderate), Montgomery, and Dayton, the Illinois River at Ottawa and LaSalle (moderate), the Pecatonica River at Shirland (moderate) and the Kankakee River at Shelby.

Flood Advisories for rivers running near bankfull or at action levels are in effect on the Illinois River at Morris, the DuPage River at Plainfield, the Rock River at Rockton, Byron, Dixon and Latham Park, and the East Branch of the DuPage River at Bolingbrook.

River segments in Flood or under an Advisory are shown in green on the headlined map.

Following are the latest river stages/flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service: