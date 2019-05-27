Update on Chicago area Hydrologic river stage/Flood forecasts
The majority of rivers across the Chicago area continued a slow fall this Monday morning, but along with the severe storms additional 1 to as much as 3 inches of rain fell at some locations today. As a result flood warnings are continued or forecast for the Fox River at Algonquin (moderate), Montgomery, and Dayton, the Illinois River at Ottawa and LaSalle (moderate), the Pecatonica River at Shirland (moderate) and the Kankakee River at Shelby.
Flood Advisories for rivers running near bankfull or at action levels are in effect on the Illinois River at Morris, the DuPage River at Plainfield, the Rock River at Rockton, Byron, Dixon and Latham Park, and the East Branch of the DuPage River at Bolingbrook.
River segments in Flood or under an Advisory are shown in green on the headlined map.
Following are the latest river stages/flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service:
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 11.97 07 AM Mon -0.53
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 5.81 06 AM Mon 0.11
Gurnee 7.0 5.27 06 AM Mon 0.11
Lincolnshire 12.5 9.38 07 AM Mon 0.10
Des Plaines 15.0 11.01 07 AM Mon -0.17
River Forest 16.0 7.59 07 AM Mon -0.27
Riverside 7.5 3.91 07 AM Mon -0.23
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 9.39 06 AM Mon 0.10 MODERATE
Montgomery 13.0 13.40 02 PM Mon MINOR
Dayton 12.0 9.83 07 AM Mon -0.07 MINOR
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 15.65 07 AM Mon -0.21 ADVISORY
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.11 07 AM Mon -0.16
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 7.48 07 AM Mon -0.20 ADVISORY
Shorewood 6.5 3.09 07 AM Mon -0.17
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 7.17 06 AM Mon -0.32
Foresman 18.0 13.14 07 AM Mon -0.16
Chebanse 16.0 8.05 07 AM Mon -0.49
Iroquois 18.0 13.00 07 AM Mon -0.24
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 12.05 07 AM Mon 3.82
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 9.08 07 AM Mon -0.02
Kouts 11.0 9.82 07 AM Mon -0.02
Shelby 9.0 10.24 07 AM Mon -0.03 MINOR
Momence 5.0 3.87 07 AM Mon -0.07
Wilmington 6.5 3.55 07 AM Mon -0.20
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 3.39 06 AM Mon -0.15
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 2.70 07 AM Mon -0.14
Munster (H 12.0 6.28 07 AM Mon -0.27
South Holland 16.5 6.79 07 AM Mon -0.45
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 3.68 07 AM Mon -0.46
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 5.31 07 AM Mon -0.40
Leonore 16.0 8.73 07 AM Mon -0.99
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 9.25 07 AM Mon -0.99 ADVISORY
Ottawa 463.0 460.83 06 AM Mon -0.40 MINOR
La Salle 20.0 23.97 07 AM Mon -0.53 MODERATE
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 4.50 07 AM Mon -0.19
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 M M M
Perryville 12.0 9.19 06 AM Mon -0.76
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 11.68 07 AM Mon 0.39 MODERATE
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 7.85 06 AM Mon -0.06 ADVISORY
Latham Park 9.0 M M M ADVISORY
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 2.89 07 AM Mon -0.20
Byron 13.0 11.01 07 AM Mon -0.44 ADVISORY
Dixon 16.0 13.00 06 AM Mon -0.35 ADVISORY