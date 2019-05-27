× Tornado Warning until 5:45PM CDT for northeastern Lake and all of Porter Counties in Northwest Indiana

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Porter County in northwestern Indiana... Northeastern Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 452 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Merrillville, moving east at 25 mph. This storm produced a tornado earlier near Dyer. Another thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado is located 3 miles north of Valparaiso and moving to the northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Lake Station, Lakes Of The Four Seasons and New Chicago around 455 PM CDT. Hobart and Wheeler around 505 PM CDT. Ogden Dunes around 510 PM CDT. Portage, Burns Harbor, South Haven and Lincoln Hills around 515 PM CDT. Valparaiso and Chesterton around 520 PM CDT. Porter and Kvpz around 525 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Dune Acres. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Valparaiso University, Indiana Dunes State Park, and Porter County Fairgrounds. Including the following interstates... Indiana I-80 between mile markers 10 and 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 17 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 32. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 250 and 261.