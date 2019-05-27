× Tornado Warning Remains n Effect until 5Pm CDT for Northern Lake County, IN

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY... At 438 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Schererville, moving east at 35 mph. Spotters report that the earlier tornado near Dyer has lifted, but this storm remains capable of producing a tornado at any time! HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near... Merrillville around 445 PM CDT. Lake Station and New Chicago around 450 PM CDT. Hobart around 455 PM CDT. Portage around 500 PM CDT.