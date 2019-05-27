Tornado Warning Issued
The holiday weekend is set to end with showers and storms.
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 9 p.m. for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle and Will counties.
Additionally, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 2:45 p.m. for portions of DuPage, Kane Kendall and Will counties. Gusty winds and hail as well as rain is expected with this stor.
