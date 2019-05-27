× Tornado Warning Issued

The holiday weekend is set to end with showers and storms.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 9 p.m. for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle and Will counties.

Additionally, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 2:45 p.m. for portions of DuPage, Kane Kendall and Will counties. Gusty winds and hail as well as rain is expected with this stor.

1:50PM: Storm approaching the SW suburbs looks very nasty. Large hail up to 1.5-2”. If you have a garage, now is the time to use it. Very strong winds too. #Bolingbrook #Naperville #Plainfield #Romeoville pic.twitter.com/8JpuMO9aCb — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) May 27, 2019

Updates at wgntv.com/weather