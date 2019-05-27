Tornado Warning Issued

Posted 2:09 PM, May 27, 2019, by

The holiday weekend is set to end with showers and storms.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 9 p.m. for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle and Will counties.

Additionally, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 2:45 p.m. for portions of DuPage, Kane Kendall and Will counties.  Gusty winds and hail as well as rain is expected with this stor.

 

INTERACTIVE RADAR: TRACK SHOWERS AND STORMS HERE 

 

Updates at wgntv.com/weather

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.