× Tornado warning in effect for portions of Cook and Will counties until 2:45 PM CDT.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois…

Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 245 PM CDT.

* At 206 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located over Romeoville, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and hail up to two inches in diameter.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near…

Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Lockport and New Lenox around 215 PM CDT.

Lemont and Goodings Grove around 220 PM CDT.

Homer Glen around 225 PM CDT.

Orland Park around 230 PM CDT.

Tinley Park, Worth, Palos Hills and Hickory Hills around 235 PM

CDT.

Oak Lawn, Alsip, Matteson, Midlothian, Olympia Fields, Oak Forest,

Chicago Ridge and Crestwood around 240 PM CDT.

Calumet City, Chicago Heights, Blue Island, Dolton, Chatham,

Flossmoor, Posen, Burnham, Harvey and South Holland around 245 PM

CDT.