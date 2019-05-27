Tornado warning for Ogle county until 3:15 PM.



…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT FOR

NORTHWESTERN OGLE COUNTY…

At 247 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Polo, or 7 miles west of Mount Morris, moving

northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado. Small hail also possible.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This dangerous storm will be near…

Just north of Mount Morris around 305 PM CDT.

Oregon around 315 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include

Adeline and Leaf River.