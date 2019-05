× Tornado threat continues in Tornado Watch #263 with additional storm development expected

MESOSCALE DISCUSSION 0835 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 0357 PM CDT MON MAY 27 2019 AREAS AFFECTED...PORTIONS OF NORTHERN AND CENTRAL IL INTO NORTHERN AND CENTRAL IN AND EXTREME SOUTHWEST MI CONCERNING...TORNADO WATCH 263... VALID 272057Z - 272230Z THE SEVERE WEATHER THREAT FOR TORNADO WATCH 263 CONTINUES. SUMMARY...A THREAT FOR SUPERCELLS CAPABLE OF TORNADOES, LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WIND GUSTS WILL CONTINUE ACROSS WW 263. DISCUSSION...SEVERAL STORMS ACROSS NORTHERN PORTIONS OF WFO ILX ARE NOW EXHIBITING STRONGER LOW LEVEL ROTATION WITH AT LEAST ONE TORNADO REPORTED IN KNOX CO IL AROUND 3PM AND SEVERAL OTHERS FURTHER WEST IN EASTERN IA ACROSS WFO DVN'S AREA. ADDITIONAL STORMS HAVE DEVELOPED IN THE VICINITY OF THE WARM FRONT, WITH THE MOST NOTABLE CELL BEING A SUPERCELL THAT MOVE ACROSS SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF CHICAGO, RESULTING IN 2 INCH HAIL AND DAMAGING WIND. ADDITIONAL STORMS DEVELOPMENT IS EXPECTED ACROSS THE WARM SECTOR ACROSS NORTHEAST IL INTO NORTHWEST IN THE NEXT FEW HOURS. REGIONAL VWP DATA CONTINUES TO SHOW FAVORABLE SHEAR FOR SUPERCELLS, WITH CURVED LOW LEVEL HODOGRAPHS INDICATIVE OF A CONTINUED TORNADO THREAT.