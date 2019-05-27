× Tornadic storm moving into NW Indiana.

…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR EAST

CENTRAL WILL…SOUTHEASTERN COOK AND NORTHERN LAKE COUNTIES…

At 431 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near E Sauk Trail and

the State Line just west of Dyer, moving towards the northeast.

HAZARD…Damaging tornado and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE…Weather spotters confirmed tornado.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This tornado will be near…

St. John and Dyer around 435 PM CDT.

Schererville and Munster around 440 PM CDT.

Highland around 445 PM CDT.

Merrillville, Crown Point and Griffith around 450 PM CDT.

Gary, Hobart, Lake Station and New Chicago around 500 PM CDT.

TAKE COVER IMMEDIATELY!