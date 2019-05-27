The Twelve Anchors: POW nurses’ sacrifice, service honored

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In January 1942, 11 Naval nurses and one Filipino nurse were taken prisoner by the Japanese.

They spent nearly three years as POW’s in concentration camps where they continued to nurse the sick and injured.

They were never formally recognized by the U.S. government as heroes. But to the men they cared for, their service will never be forgotten.

The nurses became to be known as the 12 Anchors.

Their selfless service never stopped.

All of the nurses received the Bronze Star and a Prisoner of War medal.

WGN’s Marcella Raymond has their story.

“This is Really War” by Emilie Le Beau Lucchesi can be found on Google Books and Amazon.