The Dead Licks are an alternative rock group that met at the University of Dayton in 2015. Their style is influenced by bands including Led Zeppelin, Radiohead, The Strokes, and Pearl Jam. The Dead Licks recorded their first record Stay Away from the Aliens in April 2018, and recently released a new single, "What Happened."

See them perform live in Chicago on Wednesday, June 12 at the Tonic Room: 2447 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614. For more information check out http://www.thedeadlicks.com.