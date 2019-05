× Storms intensifying- Severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of Kendall, LaSalle and DeKalb counties untiol 2pm

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR KENDALL...NORTHEASTERN LA SALLE AND SOUTHEASTERN DE KALB COUNTIES... AT 121 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR SOMONAUK, OR NEAR SANDWICH, MOVING EAST AT 30 MPH. HAZARD...GOLF BALL SIZE HAIL AND 60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...PEOPLE AND ANIMALS OUTDOORS WILL BE INJURED. EXPECT HAIL DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... OSWEGO, YORKVILLE, LITTLE ROCK, PLANO, SANDWICH, MONTGOMERY, SHERIDAN, SOMONAUK, NEWARK, MILLINGTON AND BOULDER HILL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOr