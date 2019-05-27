× Storm and damage reports from this afternoon’s storms

Severe thunderstorms raced through the Chicago area early this afternoon, hitting hardest in the south and southwest portions of the region. The storms were accompanied by torrential rain, large hail, gusty winds and radar circulations that indicated possible tornadic activity.

Tree damage was reported from both Plainfield and Yorkville with some trees uprooted and some sheared off above the ground. Power poles reported damaged and leaning over 135th Street in Plainfield. Trees were also uprooted at Crystal Lawns in Will County along Renwick Road.

The heavy rain triggered flooding on area roadways. In Plainfield, there were reports of 1-2 feet of standing water near Weber Road and Lily Cache. Standing water also reported in Bolingbrook.

The latest rainfall reports

Warrenville 1.90 inches

Naperville 1.32 inches

Oak Forest 0.71 inches

More storms are approaching from the west as another line of strong to severe thunderstorms is approaching the I-39 corridor.

Much of the Chicago area remains under a tornado watch until 9pm tonight.