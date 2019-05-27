× Special marine warning for parts of southern lake Michigan

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for…

Burns Harbor to Michigan City IN…

Calumet Harbor IL to Gary IN…

Gary to Burns Harbor IN…

Lake Michigan from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City in 5NM offshore

to Mid Lake…

Lake Michigan from Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor IL 5NM

offshore to Mid Lake…

Northerly Island to Calumet Harbor IL…

Wilmette Harbor to Northerly Island IL…

Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor IL…

NEARSHORE WATERS FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY…

OPEN WATERS FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY OUT TO MID

LAKE…

* Until 400 PM CDT.

* At 154 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 33 nm southwest of

Montrose Harbor, moving east at 30 knots.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 50 knots and large hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Boats could suffer significant structural damage in high

winds and hail. Small craft could capsize in suddenly

higher waves. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately.

* The severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern

Illinois…northwestern Indiana…and THE ADJACENT WATERS OF LAKE

MICHIGAN.