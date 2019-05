× SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN KENDALL… NORTHWESTERN WILL…SOUTHEASTERN DUPAGE AND SOUTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM CDT

AT 519 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER SHOREWOOD, OR NEAR PLAINFIELD, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 45 MPH. WINDS IN TO AROUND 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... JOLIET, NAPERVILLE, BOLINGBROOK, ORLAND PARK, DOWNERS GROVE, ROMEOVILLE, PLAINFIELD, LOCKPORT, WESTMONT, HOMER GLEN, ALSIP, HINSDALE, LEMONT, CHANNAHON, MINOOKA, WORTH, BURR RIDGE, WILLOW SPRINGS, WOODRIDGE AND DARIEN. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-55 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 250 AND 277. I-80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 122 AND 130. I-355 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 3 AND 17. THIS INCLUDES... ARGONNE NATIONAL LABORATORY, UNIVERSITY OF ST. FRANCIS, JOLIET JUNIOR COLLEGE, LEWIS UNIVERSITY, AND MORAINE VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE. A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS.