× SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN IROQUOIS…NEWTON… NORTHWESTERN BENTON AND JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM CDT/730 PM EDT/

AT 600 PM CDT/700 PM EDT/, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR ENOS TO SHELDON. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 40 MPH. PENNY SIZE HAIL AND WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... RENSSELAER, WATSEKA, KENTLAND, MOROCCO, HANGING GROVE, PERCY JUNCTION, GIFFORD, ENOS, PEMBROKE, FAIR OAKS, PLEASANT RIDGE, CONRAD, PERKINS, MCCOYSBURG, BEAVER CITY, MOODY, RAUB, SURREY, ROSELAWN AND REMINGTON. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE... INDIANA I-65 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 200 AND 229. THIS INCLUDES...US 41 DRAGWAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE.