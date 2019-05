× SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL FORD AND SOUTHERN IROQUOIS COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM CDT

AT 541 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER BUCKLEY, OR 11 MILES SOUTHEAST OF PIPER CITY, MOVING EAST AT 45 MPH. PENNY SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... STOCKLAND, CLAYTONVILLE, ONARGA, MILFORD, CISSNA PARK, BUCKLEY, WOODLAND, WELLINGTON AND THAWVILLE. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE... I-57 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 270 AND 281. A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS.