× Severe thunderstorms capable of tornadoes moving through the area

..SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT... AT 424 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM DARIEN TO NEAR SUGAR GROVE. MOVEMENT WAS NORTHEAST AT 45 MPH. HALF INCH HAIL WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHICAGO, AURORA, NAPERVILLE, ELGIN, CICERO, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, EVANSTON, SCHAUMBURG, BOLINGBROOK, PALATINE, SKOKIE, DES PLAINES, BERWYN, MOUNT PROSPECT, WHEATON, HOFFMAN ESTATES, OAK PARK, DOWNERS GROVE, GLENVIEW AND ELMHURST. THIS INCLUDES... ARGONNE NATIONAL LABORATORY, BROOKFIELD ZOO, LINCOLN PARK ZOO, LOYOLA UNIVERSITY, OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE, TOYOTA PARK, TRITON COLLEGE, AURORA UNIVERSITY, BENEDICTINE UNIVERSITY, COLLEGE OF DUPAGE, DUPAGE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, ELGIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE, FERMILAB, HARPER COLLEGE, HAWTHORNE PARK, IL MATH AND SCIENCE ACADEMY, KANE COUNTY COUGARS BALLPARK, MORTON ARBORETUM, NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY, WAUBONSEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, WHEATON COLLEGE, WRIGLEY FIELD, AND NORTH CENTRAL COLLEGE. A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS.