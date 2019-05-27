× Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 7PM CDT for southeastern Iroquois and all of Benton Counties

Update 6:38PM CDT...

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BENTON COUNTY... At 736 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Atkinson, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Fowler, Atkinson, Templeton, Barce, Oxford and Boswell. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for northwestern Indiana.

____________________________________________________________________ Update 6:30PM CDT

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR BENTON COUNTY...THE WARNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR IROQUOIS COUNTY At 730 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fowler, moving east at 45 mph. This storm is exhibiting some rotation. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Fowler, Dunnington, Atkinson, Templeton, Talbot, Barce, Lochiel, Oxford and Boswell. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for northwestern Indiana.

______________________________________________________________________ The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Iroquois County in east central Illinois... Benton County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 700 PM CDT/800 PM EDT/. * At 606 PM CDT/706 PM EDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located over Milford, or near Stockland, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Fowler, Stockland, Dunnington, Atkinson, Wadena, Talbot, Lochiel, Templeton, Barce, Freeland Park, Milford, Oxford, Boswell, Earl Park, Wellington and Ambia. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT/1000 PM EDT/ for east central Illinois...and northwestern Indiana.