× Severe Thunderstorm Warning cancelled for Northern Porter and northern Lake Counties in NW Indiana

Update 6:35PM CDT...

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN PORTER AND NORTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northwestern Indiana.

___________________________________________________________________ Update 6:25PM CDT...

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN PORTER AND NORTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTIES... At 623 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gary, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Gary, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Hobart, Griffith, Chesterton, Lake Station, Porter, Burns Harbor, South Haven, Wheeler, New Chicago, Ogden Dunes, Town Of Pines, Beverly Shores and Dune Acres. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northwestern Indiana.

____________________________________________________________________ The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Porter County in northwestern Indiana... Northern Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 610 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Highland, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Hammond, Gary, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Highland, Munster, Griffith, Chesterton, Lake Station, Whiting, Porter, Burns Harbor, South Haven, Wheeler, Dyer and New Chicago. Including the following interstates... Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 3 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 32. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 255 and 261. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Calumet, Indiana Dunes State Park, and South Shore Rail Cats Baseball. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northwestern Indiana.