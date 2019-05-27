× Severe Thunderstorm Warning cancelled for North-Central Ford and Northern Iroquois Counties in Illinois

Update 5:55PM CDT...

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN IROQUOIS COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds to 40 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for east central Illinois.

_________________________________________________________________ UPDATE 540PM CDT...

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN IROQUOIS COUNTY... At 538 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ashkum, or 11 miles northwest of Watseka, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Watseka, Clifton, Ashkum, Crescent City, Danforth, Martinton, Beaverville, Donovan and Papineau. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for east central Illinois.

___________________________________________________________________ The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... North central Ford County in east central Illinois... Northern Iroquois County in east central Illinois... * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 524 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Ashkum, or 9 miles northeast of Piper City, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Watseka, Gilman, Clifton, Ashkum, Crescent City, Danforth, Martinton, Beaverville, Donovan and Papineau. Including the following interstate... I-57 between mile markers 285 and 300. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for east central Illinois.