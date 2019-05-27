Severe Thunderstorm Warning cancelled for North-Central Ford and Northern Iroquois Counties in Illinois

Posted 5:35 PM, May 27, 2019, by , Updated at 06:01PM, May 27, 2019 
Update 5:55PM CDT...
...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING
FOR NORTHERN IROQUOIS COUNTY IS
CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning
has weakened below severe limits, and 
no longer poses an immediate threat to 
life or property. Therefore, the warning 
has been cancelled.  However gusty winds to
40 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for east central
Illinois.
_________________________________________________________________

UPDATE 540PM CDT...
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING
REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT
FOR NORTHERN IROQUOIS COUNTY...

At 538 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm 
was located over Ashkum, or 11 miles 
northwest of Watseka, moving east at 45 mph.



HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Watseka, Clifton, Ashkum, Crescent City, Danforth, Martinton,
Beaverville, Donovan and Papineau.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for east central
Illinois.
___________________________________________________________________

