× Severe thunderstorm warning until 2:45 PM CDT for portions of Kendall, Will, Kane, and Du Page counties

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Kendall County in northeastern Illinois…

Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois…

Southeastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

DuPage County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 245 PM CDT.

* At 142 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Yorkville,

moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Wheaton,

Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Carol Stream, Romeoville,

Plainfield, Addison, Oswego, Glen Ellyn, Lockport, Westmont, New

Lenox, Homer Glen and Lisle.