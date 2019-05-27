× Severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 4:00 PM for portions of Lee county.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Lee County in north central Illinois…

* Until 400 PM CDT.

* At 319 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Tampico, or

11 miles south of Rock Falls, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Walton and Harmon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for north central

Illinois.