Severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 3:15 PM CDT for Cook County.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 315 PM CDT.

* At 212 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Woodridge,

or near Bolingbrook, moving east at 35 mph. This storm has a

history of producing large hail and wind damage.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Chicago, Cicero, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Oak Park, Maywood, Brookfield,

Franklin Park, Hinsdale, Westchester, La Grange, Forest Park,

Justice, River Forest, Summit, Lyons, Burr Ridge, Riverside,

Stickney and Willow Springs.